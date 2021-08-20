We are taking care of the Afghans while respecting their privacy: dep Interior Min

“Until today, we managed to make three flights. In total, 134 people flew in from Afghanistan, including six Polish citizens and one Dutch citizen. Currently, 127 Afghans, including 41 children, are under the care of the Head of the Office for Foreigners,” Bartosz Grodecki, the deputy Interior and Administration Minister, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

He added that these Afghan people were assisting the Polish Military Contingent and the Polish diplomatic mission in Kabul. “They have a roof over their heads, a place to sleep, food and medical care. They have access to information. They have been provided with comprehensive care by the Polish government,” the deputy minister emphasised.

The Afghans are currently in quarantine and are being tested against COVID-19. “So far we have tested people from the first flight, luckily no one is infected with COVID-19,” Mr Grodecki stated.

He also stressed that these are free people, so they are staying in open centres. “They have the possibility to submit applications for international protection, but they do not have to do it. Once they have been quarantined, they will be able to leave the facility freely. We are trying to look after them, but with full respect for their right to privacy. It is very important to us that these people could find themselves in a new place in peace after these traumatic events,” Deputy Minister Grodecki said.



The deputy Interior Minister also mentioned that at this point it is hard to say how many Afghan refugees Poland will bring from Kabul. The number depends on the situation on the ground.

The deputy head of the Interior and Administration Ministry also referred to the question of whether there are enough places for Afghans in the refugee centres. “There has to be enough. We are using the base of the Head of the Office for Foreigners and we are constantly expanding it,” he emphasised.

“Added to this is the migration pressure on the Polish-Belarusian border. We cannot forget about this. We must proceed quickly and in accordance with the law,” Mr Grodecki concluded.