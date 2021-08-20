US issues more NS2-related sanctions

The US imposed new Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline-related sanctions, this time on a Russian vessel and two Russian individuals, as announced by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday.

The development comes alongside US President Joe Biden’s issue of the Executive Order on Blocking Property with Respect to Certain Russian Energy Export Pipelines on Friday, which allows for sanctions to be imposed with respect to certain Russian energy export pipelines.

In the executive order, President Biden wrote: “in order to take additional steps with respect to the national emergency declared in Executive Order 14024 of April 15, 2021 (Blocking Property With Respect To Specified Harmful Foreign Activities of the Government of the Russian Federation), [I] hereby order: with respect to any foreign person identified by the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretary of the Treasury… all property and interests in property of such person that is in the United States, that hereafter come within the United States, or that are or hereafter come within the possession or control of any United States person are blocked and may not be transferred, paid, exported, withdrawn, or otherwise dealt in.”

Moreover, the order reads: “The prohibitions… include: the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to this order; and the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person. Any transaction that evades or avoids has the purpose of evading or avoiding, causes a violation of, or attempts to violate any of the prohibitions set forth in this order is prohibited. Any conspiracy formed to violate any of the prohibitions set forth in this order is prohibited… the making of donations of the types of articles… by, to, or for the benefit of any person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to this order would seriously impair my ability to deal with the national emergency declared in Executive Order 14024, and I hereby prohibit such donations as provided by section 1 of this order.”

The full text of the executive order is available on the White House official website.

In a vein similar to his two predecessors, President Biden has opposed the pipeline over the fact that it would avoid Ukraine. This would result in the country’s deprivation of lucrative gas transit fees and potentially providing Russia with additional money that would be then used to finance separatists in Eastern Ukraine.

Regardless of Mr Biden’s stance, the US Department of State waived other sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the company behind the project, and its chief executive, Matthias Warnig, President Vladimir Putin’s ally.