Moscow recognised an independent TV channel Dozhd as a “foreign agent”

The independent Russian internet television channel Dozhd (also known as TV Rain) was placed on the list of media “acting as foreign agents” by the Russian Justice Ministry on Friday. The ministry also included the IStories website. Some Kremlin opponents say it is a crackdown on critical media before a parliamentary election next month.

The television channel operates online and for a long time has been a platform where Kremlin critics, unable to give their opinion on State run television channels, were allowed to express their views on the government.

The term “foreign agent” carries negative Soviet-era connotations and subjects those designated to extra government scrutiny.

The government, which denies a crackdown is under way, uses the “foreign agent” designation to label foreign-funded organisations by stating they are engaging in political activity.

Investigative journalists making up the IStories website were also added to the foreign agent list. The website provided news that under Moscow would be censored. The “I” in IStories stands for “Important”.