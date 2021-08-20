Putin trumpets 15 km left to NS2 completion, Merkel urges him to release Navalny

During the Friday Putin-Merkel talks, Russia’s President said that only 15 km were left to the completion of the Russian-German Nord Stream 2 pipeline (NS2), while the German Chancellor pressed on her interlocutor to release opposition political prisoner Alexei Navalny.

NS2 to be completed on anniv. of Molotov-Ribbentrop pact: report

see more

The Friday talks in Moscow were dominated by two subjects, namely the NS2 along with the gas transit via Ukraine, and also the fate of Mr Navalny.

Tapping into the first topic, Mr Putin said only 15 km were left until NS2 completion. The Russian leader went on to say that NS2 would reduce CO2 emissions and that it was 2,000 km shorter than the transit route via Ukraine. The USD 11 bn NS2 pipeline with the capacity of 110 bn cubic metres a year is an off-shore infrastructure that bypasses Ukraine and Poland.

The gas transit via Ukraine

Regarding Ukraine, Mr Putin said that the gas transit agreement could be extended beyond 2024 but more details should be discussed in that regard. “And for this, we need to get an answer from our European partners on how much they are ready to buy,” Mr Putin told a news conference, adding: “We cannot sign a transit contract if we don’t have supply contracts with our consumers in Europe.” Russia’s Putin also expressed his hope for the growth of gas consumption in Europe.

The media have not reported any mentioning of August 23 being the date of NS2 completion. On August 23, 1939, a secret pact between the FMs of Soviet Russia and Nazi-Germany was signed leading to the two totalitarian states’ joint invasion of Poland in September 1939. Announcing the completion of NS2 on August 23 would be thus a very sophisticated and painful taunt towards Poles.

Before Friday’s Putin-Merkel talks, Ukraine’s state energy firm Naftogaz said the project violated EU regulations, was commercially unworkable and should be stopped. Both Ukraine and Poland have been trying to stop NS2 seeing it as a threat to their energy security. Ukraine also sees the pipeline as a means to finance the Russian-backed separatist waging war against Ukraine in its eastern provinces.

Mr Putin also felt that Kyiv looked poised to exit Minsk Peace Agreements on Ukraine. The Minsk Protocol is an agreement to halt the war in the Donbas region of Ukraine, signed by representatives of that country, the Russian Federation, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) on September 5, 2014. It was signed after extensive talks in Minsk, Belarus, under the auspices of the OSCE. The agreement, which followed multiple previous attempts to stop the fighting in the Donbas, implemented an immediate ceasefire. It failed to stop fighting in Donbas and was thus followed with a new package of measures, called Minsk II, which was agreed to on February 12, 2015. This too failed to stop the fighting, but the Minsk agreements remain the basis for any future resolution to the conflict, as agreed at the Normandy Format meeting.

Russia launches criminal case against two Navalny’s associates

see more

The Navalny case

Moving onto the topic of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the Russian official denied Western accusations Mr Navalny was imprisoned for his political activities and said he was

punished for breaking the law. By that Russia’s president meant Navalny’s parole violations

in an embezzlement case, for which the oppositionist is serving 2.5 years in prison. Mr Navalny had said earlier that the embezzlement case was trumped up. His allies accuse the Russian authorities of using the law to quell voices of dissent ahead of parliamentary elections next month.

In the wake of talks with Ms Merkel, Putin said that Russian society needed to evolve rather than change via revolutions.

Referring to Mr Navalny, German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Russia’s Putin to release Kremlin critic Navalny and to extend a gas transit deal with Ukraine that expires in 2024.

“I have demanded once again from the president to release Navalny and I have made it clear that we will remain on the case,” Ms Merkel said, adding: “we also spoke about the transit deal with Ukraine, which could and should be extended beyond 2024.”