Warsaw’s Chopin Airport handles more than one million passengers in July

In July, Warsaw’s Chopin airport handled 1,040,000 passengers, which was the highest monthly total since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the airport announced in a press release on Friday.

“This is an important moment and a clear sign that passenger traffic is experiencing dynamic growth,” indicated the airport in the communique.

Airport data shows that in July Chopin airport handled 1,040,000 passengers. This was over 62 percent more than in the previous month and over 134 percent higher year on year.

“Such a significant improvement is optimistic. Everything indicates that this trend will also continue in August,” wrote the airport.

It also added that in the last weekend of July the capital city’s airport handled 122,000 travellers.

In addition, it was noted that the most popular carrier at the Warsaw airport was Polish LOT Airlines which carried out almost 65 percent of all scheduled air operations. Taking up the next two spots were Wizz Air and Enter Air. “These three carriers carry out a total of about 80 percent of all passenger operations,” it was written.

Chopin Airport in Warsaw is the largest airport in Poland.

In 2019, the port handled over 18 million passengers, while in 2020 this number dropped to 5,482,000.