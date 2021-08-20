Another group of Polish firefighters set to go to Greece

In connection with the prolonged participation of Polish firefighters in operation in Greece, a decision was made to change the group personnel, Captain Grzegorz Trzeciak, a spokesman from the Main Headquarters of the State Fire Service (KG PSP) told the Polish Press Agency (PAP). The departure of the second group of firefighters is scheduled for Monday August 23rd.

Captain Trzeciak announced that the firefighters set to go to Greece would gather at the Rescue and Fire Fighting Unit No. 17 in Warsaw on Monday at 6.00 am. After the firefighters’ briefing with the Chief Commander, a press conference will take place.

A group of 143 Polish firefighters with a total of 46 vehicles left for Greece on Saturday, August 7. The aim of the operation was to support Greek services extinguish fires that had been raging in Greece for several weeks.

The firefighters planned to return to Poland on Monday, August 16. However, due to the difficult situation near Athens, the Greek side asked Polish firefighters to stay. Polish firefighters moved from the Euboea Island to start a firefighting operation west of Athens in the vicinity of the cities of Vilia Attica and Keratea, near an airport located southeast of Athens.

On Thursday, the commander of Polish firefighters in Greece, Brigadier Michał Langner from KG PSP informed PAP that Polish firefighters managed to save the city of Vilia Attica from an ongoing fire. The extinguishing operation lasted from Wednesday afternoon until late at night.

Currently, under the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism Poland is supplied with six Ground Forest Fire Fighting using Vehicles (GFFFV) modules which are specially designed to put down fires such as those seen in Greece. Poland sent two such modules to help with the fires in Greece.