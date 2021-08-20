Right-wing MP demands fence at Polish-Belarussian border

“A fence must be raised at the [Polish-] Belarussian border because today it is not protected well,” the right-wing “Confederation” party’s MP Robert Winnicki said on Friday at the Polish border town of Usnarz Górny where a group of allegedly Afghani refugees found itself in a deadlock neither being allowed to cross into Poland or go back to Belarus.

The Belarussian security forces have been preventing the migrants from returning to Belarus, while the Polish counterparts have been making sure to debar the migrants from entering Poland.

Mr Winnicki expressed his belief that the border was not protected well as “there are no natural obstacles. A fence must be built because of the diversional character of Alyaksand Lukashenko’s actions… The entire border must be well and efficiently protected.”

The MP felt the refugees should not be allowed to enter Poland. He stressed that the Polish government should push the envelope, asking the Belarussian authorities to take the refugees back into Belarus. He recommended putting additional sanctions on Belarus, including the closure of Polish borders for Belarusian transport.

Mr Winnicki arrived with a group of Confederation activists to, as he put it himself, thank the Polish Border Guard and military for their service. He even offered a bouquet of roses to the commander of the operation who, however, turned the gift down.

Kalina Czwarnóg of the “Ocalenie” (“Rescue”) Foundation said, quoting information acquired from the refugees themselves, that there were 32 people stranded at the border, including women and a teenage girl. Apparently, they were accompanied by a cat.

Ms Czwarnóg stressed that their identity had not been confirmed as Afghan yet, although the refugees were proven to use one of the official languages of Afghanistan and declared themselves Afghanis.

She added that “there were three men with them before but they lost their way in a forest and their whereabouts remain unknown.” The activist said that the group used to be more numerous, comprising “women and small children from Iraq who went back into Belarus and there was no news of them since.”

Ms Czwarnóg said that the refugees were disinclined to go back to Belarus. “They want protection, they want to enter Poland,” she stressed, adding that the foundation was in touch with one of the family members of a person who was currently among the group stranded at the border. The contact’s identity was not revealed.