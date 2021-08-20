Retail sales up in July – stats office

You are here
Poland’s retail sales increased in real terms by 3.9 percent year on year and by 2.1 percent month on month in July 2021, the Central Statistical Office reported on Friday.

Economists polled by PAP expected July’s retail sales to grow in real terms by 5.0 percent year on year and by 2.8 percent month on month.

In current prices, sales increased by 8.9 percent year on year in July against an 8.7-percent expected rise.


