Poland reports 212 new coronavirus cases on Friday, four deaths

Poland recorded 212 new confirmed coronavirus cases and four new deaths over the past 24 hours to Friday morning, against 197 cases reported on Thursday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 359 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from the 353 recorded the day prior, including 41 patients on ventilators, against the total of 580 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 59,999 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,655,891 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 35,690,920 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 18,358,017 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.