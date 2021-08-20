Mental condition of Poles worsens during pandemic: report

Nearly 38 percent of Poles said they suffered from mounting depression during the COVID-19 pandemic and its lockdown restrictions, according to a survey by the UCE RESEARCH and SYNO Poland pollsters.

As many as 54 percent of the respondents said they did not exhibit any symptoms of depression, while 8.5 percent could not say.

Most of the people suffering from depression blamed their condition on rising costs of living and fears that their loved ones might contract COVID-19. 60 percent of them refrained from seeking professional aid, 36.5 percent sought help.

In a similar survey in February, 42 percent declared that they suffered from depression, 50 percent said they did not and 7.4 percent could not say.

Michal Murgrabia, a psychologist and co-author of the survey, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) that “mental problems due to the pandemic were mainly declared by people between the ages of 18 and 35, and more frequently by women than men.”

UCE RESEARCH and SYNO Poland ran the survey on a representative sample of 1,037 adult Poles.