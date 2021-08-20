Over 130 evacuees from Afghanistan already in Poland – PM’s office head

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

In total, over 130 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan to Poland and there are close to 100 people at the airport in Kabul waiting to be transported, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office said on Friday.

Michal Dworczyk told the TVP1 television station: “Today, the biggest problem is not with planes to evacuate people, but with the entrance to the airport,” said Dworczyk.

He added that the 100 people still waiting to be transported at the Kabul airport should arrive in Poland on Friday night.

On Friday morning, Minister of Defence Mariusz Blaszczak confirmed that another plane with evacuees from Kabul had landed at Warsaw’s Okecie airport early Friday morning.

“Another group of people evacuated from Kabul has landed in Warsaw. Over the past several months, the Polish Army has been helping people who have been cooperating with the Polish military contingent and Polish diplomacy to leave Afghanistan. I extend my appreciation to the soldiers involved in these operations,” said the defence minister.

This is the third transport with Poles evacuated from Kabul, and Polish co-workers with their families. Earlier, a plane from Uzbekistan landed in Poland on Wednesday evening, while another arrived on Thursday morning.

According to Dworczyk, all other people who report to the Polish diplomatic services would also be evacuated, but they would first have to be verified and then need to get to the airport.

The evacuations conducted by the Polish services involve transferring the evacuees by military planes from Kabul to Uzbekistan and from there to Warsaw aboard LOT Polish Airlines planes.

Large parts of Afghanistan, including the capital Kabul, have been taken over by the Taliban in the wake of the United States’ withdrawal from the country.