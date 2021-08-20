COVID-19: 212 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 212 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,886,291 including 155,085 still active. The number of active cases increased from 154,987 yesterday.

The ministry also announced four new fatalities – three from COVID-19 alone and one from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,315.

According to the ministry, 59,999 people are quarantined and 2,655,891 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 155,085 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Friday, a total of 35,690,920 vaccine doses have been administered and 18,358,017 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 41 out of 580 available.

As of Friday morning, as many as 210,937,560 coronavirus cases, 4,418,993 deaths and 188,848,047 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 38,231,787, India has the second most with 32,358,829 cases and Brazil third with 20,494,212.