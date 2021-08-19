Hungarian coding education franchise rolls into Africa

Logischool, an International coding school network from Hungary is taking on a big market in Africa after the recent crackdown by Chinese authorities on the education and tutoring for profit sector, which caused a multi-billion dollar industry to dry up in the country. Logiscool established a presence in Nigeria at the beginning of July and in South Africa since spring.

“The franchise system enabled us to rapidly react to changes both in Hungary and at an international level. This is also very attractive to those seeking investment opportunities: more and more people are recognising the advantages of the education market,” Gyula Csitári, one of Logiscool’s founders, told the Budapest Business Journal.

The Hungarian coding school currently operates at more than 110 locations in 20 countries. In Africa they chose to use a franchise model because of the close connection the owners have with their communities and therefore are able to adapt rapidly to changing market demands.

After School classes have been gaining popularity over the past few years. Statistics show that in the United States, one in four primary school students participate in some kind of extra-curricular activity. And with the rise in popularity of digital devices and games amongst children, coding seems to be a natural area of interest that can be exploited by online learning.

From an investment standpoint of online learning, the size of the market, the innovation opportunities and steady demand provide secure foundations for investors and entrepreneurs.