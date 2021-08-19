Poland sends COVID-19 aid transport to Ukraine

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Poland has been active fighting against the disease worldwide. On Wednesday, a convoy of 20 trucks packed with medical aid travelled from Poland to Ukraine.

The trucks “carry thousands of litres of disinfectant, a few million masks, a few million pairs of gloves and aprons,” Michał Kuczmierowski the Head of the Strategic Reserves Agency said.

It is the largest such transportation organised by Poland since the beginning of the pandemic. President Andrzej Duda will officially hand over the Polish aid during his visit to Ukraine on Tuesday, August 24.

“We are happy about being able to help our neighbours. Ukraine is one of our strategic partners,” Piotr Ćwik, Deputy Chief of the Chancellery of the President stressed. Moreover Poland will also donate 650,000 vaccine doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as well.

Aid to Vietnam is also set to depart in the coming days.

“Polish help is visible worldwide. Poland is a country of solidarity… It is our national characteristic,” Paweł Jabłoński, Deputy Foreign Minister said.