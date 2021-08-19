King Julien and 11 newborn lemur pups to ‘move it, move it’ in Poland

A record-breaking birth of 11 lemur pups was witnessed in King Julien’s lands, namely, in the zoo park in Łączna, Lower-Silesia province.

Carried on the backs of their mothers, the pups enjoy free-riding before stepping into adulthood. This, however, seems to be far beyond the horizon. For now, the pups are doomed to become the apple of the many eyes of small and large humans who descend on the zoo in Łączna, where they can feed, pet and mingle with the cortege of King Julien, after a silent acquiescence of the lemur sovereign, that is.

The lemur kin inhabiting Łączna zoo is possibly the largest group in Poland, numbering as many as 40 monkeys.

Commenting on the birth of the 11 pups, their carer Patrycja Szuman said that “the only way to preserve the species is to rear them in zoo parks.” Currently, more Lemurs inhabit Europe than their original habitat — Madagascar.