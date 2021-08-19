NS2 to be completed on anniv. of Molotov-Ribbentrop pact: report

According to Deutsche Welle (DW) news outlet and Reuters, the operating company of the Nord Stream 2 German-Russian gas pipeline said its construction was 99 percent complete and that it was expected to be finished on August 23 — the date on which in 1939 a secret pact between the FMs of Soviet Russia and Nazi-Germany was signed leading to the two totalitarian states’ joint invasion of Poland in September 1939.

US, European foreign affairs committees oppose NS2 agreement

Reuters stressed that DW provided no sources for its news that the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is set to be completed on August 23. DW wrote that the operating company made the announcement on Wednesday.

“Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 AG declined to give a possible completion date but said the Russian Fortuna pipe-laying vessel was working on the final part of the pipeline construction,” Reuters wrote, adding that it (Reuters) was referred to a Handelsblatt business daily interview last month with the chief executive officer Matthias Warnig who had said the pipeline, which would bring Russian gas to Germany, should be finished in late August and enter service in 2021.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are due to meet in Moscow on Friday and most likely will discuss the pipeline, which Washington says will increase European reliance on Russian gas.

Putin’s sickening mockery?

If the report is confirmed and the Russian-German megaproject is actually trumpeted as done on August 23, this would convey a message uglily painful to Poles. On August 23, 1939, German FM Joachim von Ribbentrop and Soviet FM Vyacheslav Molotov signed the Treaty of Non-Aggression between Germany and the USSR that included the Secret Protocol, which defined the borders of Soviet and German spheres of influence across Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Finland following the totalitarian states’ coordinated invasion thereof. In line with the protocol, Germany invaded Poland on September 1, 1939. Soviet Russia followed suit on September 17, 1939 and thus WWII began.

Knowing Russia’s modern-day identity politics laden with nostalgic nods to the Stalinist era, the chance that President Vladimir Putin was clueless of how significant and deeply mortifying the date is to Poles is close to nil. Should the completion of the project so detrimental to Poland’s energy sovereignty and plans to redistribute the gas from its own Baltic Pipe gas pipeline project be announced on Monday, August 23, the message sent out to the world would be that of Poland’s powerlessness and failure. All of that to the echo of the triumphal snicker of Vladimir Putin.

Although Warsaw could say that “sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof”, Poles, deriving their identity especially strongly from the history of their nation and its suffering, will not treat the Kremlin’s provocation lightly. Lest we forget that provocation is one of Moscow’s favourite political tools.