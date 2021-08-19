Greek city of Vilia Attica saved by Polish firefighters

Polish firefighters saved the city of Vilia Attica, located west of Athens, from a fire. It took from Wednesday afternoon until late at night to put out the blaze. The remnants of the fire were still being extinguished on Thursday morning, the commander of Polish firefighters in Greece, Brigadier Michał Langner from the main headquarters of the State Fire Service said.

“Yesterday the situation was very difficult. The wind changed from west to south, therefore the front of the fire pressed against the city of Vilia Attica. Most of our hosts were defending this town. Their task was to prevent the fire from reaching the buildings,” Mr Langner stressed.

He added that, together with Greek firefighters, they fought for the city from noon until very late at night. “We managed to stop the fire before it reached the city. The remnants of the fire were still being extinguished all night and today it looks like the situation is under control,” the commander stated.

He explained that the fires are now spreading south towards the Saronic Gulf. “There, together with the Greeks, we have built a defensive belt, to protect against possible fire penetration,” Mr Langner emphasised.

According to the commander, wind speed in the coming days is to reach from 12 to 15 m/s which is not too bad, meanwhile the temperature will still be above 30°C.

The firefighters will soon start preparing to come back to Poland. “We will only help extinguish this fire and hand over the sectors we have worked in to the Greek firefighters. They will have to supervise this area for the coming weeks. However, the fire burned large swaths of the forest so there is nothing that could catch fire anymore,” Mr Langner concluded.

A group of 143 Polish firefighters and 46 vehicles left for Greece on Saturday, August 7. Their aim was to support the Greek services fighting the fires that had been raging for several weeks.