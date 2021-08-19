United Right leads latest election poll

Poland’s governing United Right coalition would come first, if elections were held in August, according to the latest Social Changes survey for the wPolityce.pl website.

The United Right would get 33 percent of the vote, down 1 percentage point from the previous poll. The Civic Coalition, the main opposition group, would come second with 26 percent (unchanged from previous poll), while Poland 2050 would get 18 percent (up 1 percent) of the vote.

The right-wing Confederation and the Left would also cross the 5-percent parliamentary threshold with 9 percent and 7 percent respectively.

Kukiz’15, the Agreement and the Polish People’s Party (PSL), would not pass the parliamentary threshold.

The Agreement has been included in the survey independently for the first time following their withdrawal from the United Right coalition.

The declared turnout stood at 68 percent.

The survey was carried out from August 13 to 16 using the CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interview) method on a nationwide sample of 1,052 Poles.