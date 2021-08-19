Poles buy food less often, but in larger quantities: poll

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the way Poles shop for groceries. According to a recent study commissioned by the CBRE consulting company, half of the people surveyed admit that they make larger purchases and 36 percent said that they purchase groceries less often.

Of those surveyed 44 percent admit that they changed their shopping habits during the COVID-19 pandemic as evidenced by 22 percent stating they started to buy foodstuffs online more often during the pandemic. In addition, every fifth consumer revealed that they shop mainly at discount stores, and 11 percent most often choose local stores.

The vast majority of Poles (87 percent) indicate that they spend up to PLN 1,000 (EUR 218) a month on food and 44 percent of those spend no more than PLN 500 (EUR 109) a month on groceries. In the next bracket were 43 percent of respondents who spend between PLN 500 and PLN 1000 on foodstuffs per person, monthly. Only 13 percent of Poles spend more than PLN 1000 on food.

Moreover, most respondents (71 percent) did not notice that their food spending during the pandemic had increased. Just 19 percent indicated higher expenses and every 10th person reduced them.

The food sector has proven to be resilient when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. Data from Euromonitor International shows that in 2020 sales in the food industry decreased by only 0.9 percent year on year, while total retail sales decreased by 6.7 percent during this period. In previous years, the food industry grew at an average rate of 2.7 percent every year.

According to CBRE, the share of the food industry in total stationary retail sales was stable in recent years (2016-2019) and amounted to 58 percent. In 2020, it increased to 61 percent as a result of the good condition of the food sector despite the uncertainty on the retail market and a temporary drop in sales in other industries.