New breakout locations of African swine fever in Poland

The Chief Veterinary Officer has reported nine new African swine fever (ASF) breakout locations in Poland. The viral disease has been plaguing Polish swine with varying gravity since 2014.

Not lethal for humans, albeit particularly deadly for pigs, the new outbreak locations of the disease were reported at farms in five provinces with the peak of the cases registered in Podkarpackie, namely a total of five. The virus was also detected in Wielkopolskie, Warmińsko-Mazurskie, Lubuskie and Lubelskie provinces.

This time the malady struck small herds with the exception of one 1,823-porker-strong herd, which is in Smoryń in the municipality of Frampol in the Lubelskie province.

A total of 55 outbreak locations of the AFS have been identified in Poland this year so far. As many as 32,000 pigs found themselves within the outbreak zones.

In 2020, a total of 104 outbreak locations were detected.

The lethality of ASF is multiplied by the fact that to date no vaccine has been designed, which makes the eradication of an infected herd the sole efficient way of halting the spread.