Orthodox celebrations of Transfiguration of Jesus Christ take place at Grabarka

The main celebration of the Orthodox feast of the Transfiguration of Jesus Christ took place on Thursday at the Holy Mountain of Grabarka, north-eastern Poland. It is the most important ceremony of the year in this church sanctuary.

According to police assessments, over 10,000 believers visited the sanctuary in Grabarka on Wednesday and Thursday; organised groups of pilgrims came from Warsaw, Białystok and Jabłeczna. Some of these pilgrimages have resumed after a year-long hiatus due to the restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the homily, the hierarchs warned, among other things, against being addicted to the virtual world and mobile phones.

The Holy Mountain of Grabarka is a holy place for Orthodox Christians in Poland. It is as important to them as Częstochowa is for Roman Catholics. The tradition of pilgrimage to Grabarka dates back to 1710. One of the local residents had a revelation that all who would get there would be saved from the cholera epidemic that prevailed at that time. The national legend says that those who did so and set the cross there began to recover. Since then, the faithful have brought crosses there for various purposes.

The most numerous pilgrimages began to arrive in Grabarka after WWII, when the main Orthodox sanctuaries in Poland were within the borders of the USSR.

Every year, the August feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord gathers the largest number of the faithful in this sanctuary. In recent years, the guests of these ceremonies were the most important hierarchs of the Eastern Church, including the ecumenical patriarch of Constantinople, Bartholomew I, the head of the Russian Church, Patriarch Kirill, and the Antiochian Patriarch, John X.

There is no exact data on the number of Orthodox Christians in Poland. According to the data of Statistics Poland (GUS) – considered by the hierarchs to be unreliable – in the last census, 156,000 people declared their membership of the Orthodox Church in Poland. In turn, hierarchs claim that there are up to 500,000 Orthodox Christians in the country.