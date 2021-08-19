NS2 will not diversify gas supply routes to EU: economic institute

“Nord Stream 2 will not contribute to the diversification of gas supply routes to the EU, nor will it ensure an increase in the volume of imported gas from Russia if necessary,” experts from the Polish Economic Institute (PIE) assessed on Thursday.

US, European foreign affairs committees oppose NS2 agreement

see more

The institute reiterated that after December 31, 2024, Gazprom would not be legally obliged to transit gas through the Ukrainian transmission system. As it was added, this is the result of a five-year contract concluded by Naftohaz and Gazprom on December 30, 2019. Under its provisions, Gazprom undertook to transmit 65 bn m³ of gas through the territory of Ukraine in the first year and 40 bn m³ per year in subsequent years.

According to PIE experts, when finalising the Nord Stream 2 project, “no consequences for this country [Ukraine] were foreseen, and no specific paths for solving the problem of gas availability in Ukraine were outlined.”

“The lack of an appropriate volume of transport means that Ukrainian gas pipelines will not be able to provide transit services to the EU. The problem has not been resolved under the German-American agreement signed on July 21, 2021,” they stressed.

PIE noted that Ukraine is working on its own solutions and reiterated that after December 31, 2024, due to the lack of guarantees for gas transmission, the country will take steps to reduce the capacity of its transmission system.

Sergiy Makogon, the head of the OGTSU Gas Transmission Operator, stressed that “Ukraine will no longer be able to provide additional gas transit volumes to Europe in the event of a failure of the Nord Stream or Turkish Stream gas pipelines.”

“Then the temporary gas shortage in the market can become an exclusively European problem,” the PIE emphasised.