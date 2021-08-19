Another plane with Afghanistan evacuees arrives in Warsaw

A second flight carrying evacuees from Afghanistan has landed in Warsaw. The Embraer aircraft from the fleet of the Polish flag carrier LOT touched down on Thursday morning after flying from Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, where a group of evacuees had arrived from Kabul.

Plane with evacuees from Afghanistan lands in Warsaw

The first flight carrying evacuees from Afghanistan landed in Warsaw on Wednesday night.

The head of the Prime Minister’s Office, Michal Dworczyk, said earlier on Thursday that another 90 people were waiting at Kabul airport to be evacuated. “Another Polish military aircraft will land in Kabul within two hours,” he said.

Minister Dworczyk also said that a Polish journalist, Jagoda Grondecka, was still at the Kabul airport and that she would likely leave on Thursday. “Other Polish citizens have already been evacuated,” he said.

PM Mateusz Morawiecki said that although the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defence had prepared the checklist of people who might be evacuated from Kabul, the Polish authorities are waiting for more data from the EU and NATO, as the list could be extended to more individuals that have cooperated with Poland or other allied states in the past.

The Taliban took over the large territory of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of the majority of the US armed forces. On Sunday, they entered the country’s capital Kabul and secured the presidential palace.

US forces had to halt all evacuations on Monday after the Kabul airport was overcrowded with thousands of people wanting to leave Afghanistan’s capital. The flights resumed on Tuesday morning.