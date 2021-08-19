‘Conversations with God’ exhibition in London extended

Due to popular demand, the exhibition, ‘Conversations with God: Jan Matejko’s Copernicus”, at the National Gallery in London has been extended to August 30. The painting by the Polish artist, borrowed from the Jagiellonian University, is exhibited there for the first time.

Due to popular demand, our free exhibition, 'Conversations with God: Jan Matejko’s Copernicus, has now been extended to 30 August!

Traverse the night sky and unravel the fascinating story of two of Poland's most famous figures in Room 46: https://t.co/Zcp0oa77gE pic.twitter.com/wp4c5q2sd0

— National Gallery (@NationalGallery) August 17, 2021

Iconic Polish Matejko’s ‘Conversations with God’ to be exhibited in London

see more

Although quite famous amongst Poles, Jan Matejko is rather unknown abroad. The painting’s showcase in London is a step to familiarise a broader audience with his art. The painting also provides an opportunity to bring out one of the most important contributions of Polish science into the universal heritage of humankind.

“The painting shows that faith and reason do not have to contradict one another, quite the opposite they can come together in a creative tension,” Marta De Zuniga, the head of the Polish Institute in London told Poland IN in March.

The National Gallery wrote on its website that the painting, entitled Astronomer Copernicus, or Conversations with God, “unites two of Poland’s most famous figures”, Jan Matejko (1838–1893) and “one of the most important names in the history of science, Polish mathematician and astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus (1473-1543); known for his theory, published in 1543, which proposed the solar system with the sun at its centre and the planets orbiting around it.

It was painted in 1873 to mark the 400th anniversary of the astronomer’s birth.