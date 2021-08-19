Number of undocumented migrants at Polish-Belarusian border decreases

In Belarus, near the border with Poland, still there is a group of migrants, who were pushed out by the Belarusian services. According to the news website of the public broadcaster tvp.info the group has significantly decreased in the last hours as people returned to Belarus. The Polish Border Guard and the army are currently securing the border.

In the vicinity of the village of Usnarz Górny in Podlasie (north-eastern Poland), a group of migrants has been wandering for several days from Iraq. Despite the false claims that those people are in the no-man’s-land, the fact is that these people are in Belarus.

The Polish border is guarded by Border Guard officers and about 1,000 soldiers. On the other side, the migrants are also guarded by the Belarusian army, who do not allow them back to Belarus. On Wednesday, the group was made up of about 50 people, mostly men. On Thursday morning it consisted of 25 to 30 people as some managed to move back to Belarus.

Maciej Wąsik, the deputy head of the Ministry of Interior and Administration assured that there are no migrant groups on the Polish side of the border, especially with women and children.

The Ministry announced that the Border Guard had recorded 138 people who had tried to enter Poland illegally in the previous day. A total of 130 people were prevented from crossing the border and eight foreigners were detained. To apply for asylum, migrants must go to a border crossing point.

The Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki explained that Poland would not give in to Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s blackmail. The Belarusian president is accused of using refugees to take revenge for EU’s sanctions. PM Morawiecki added that only Poland would decide who to take into the country. He also thanked the Border Guards and soldiers for protecting Poland’s eastern border.

Until now, a barbed wire fence has been used to secure nearly 100 km of the border on the section protected by the Podlasie Border Guard Division. Additionally, there are plans to secure another 50 km with a fence on the section protected by the Podlasie Border Guard Division.

Deputy Minister of National Defense Wojciech Skurkiewicz said that the influx of migrants from the Middle East to Poland via Belarus is part of a hybrid war led by Lukashenka’s regime. He added that, according to reports by Polish services, migrants arrive by plane at the Minsk airport, and then are transported to the border in an organised manner.