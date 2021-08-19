Poland’s manufacturing up in July – stats office

Andrzej Grygiel/PAP

Poland’s industrial output rose by 9.8 percent year on year in July 2021, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said on Thursday.

Month on month, industrial output decreased by 3.9 percent in July.

Economists polled by PAP expected July’s manufacturing to grow by 10.5 percent year on year and to fall by 3.5 percent month on month.

The seasonally-adjusted industrial production went up by 12.6 percent year on year and by 0.7 percent month on month in July.

Manufacturing prices went up by 8.2 percent year on year in July and by 1.2 percent month on month, GUS reported.

Economists surveyed by PAP expected July’s producer prices to go up up by 7.6 percent year on year and by 0.9 percent month on month.