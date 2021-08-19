US organisation puts murdered Polish journalist on its list of crime victims

The American Committee to Protect Journalists, promoting freedom of the press, placed Jarosław Ziętara who was killed for his reports on the economic scandals in the post-communist Poland on the list of journalists-victims of the crime.

The information was passed by Krzysztof Kaźmierczak, the author of a book “Ziętara’s case. Crime and defeat of the state,” about the missing reporter from the city of Poznań, western Poland.

“When Jarek Ziętara was kidnapped and murdered, Polish journalistic associations remained silent for years about him. None of them reported it to international organisations monitoring crimes against journalists, which would probably help in explaining the crime,” Mr Kaźmierczak wrote, highlighting the fact that Ziętara’s case only made it to the list “thanks to painstaking, individual efforts”.

He expressed his hope that “it would open the way to a wider knowledge of the matter in the international arena” and preserve the memory of Jarosław Ziętara.

Jarosław Ziętara, an investigative journalist for “Gazeta Poznańska” local newspaper and earlier for “Wprost” weekly and “Gazeta Wyborcza” daily, was covering economic scandals in post-communist Poland.

He disappeared in the morning of September 1, 1992, after he left his home to go to the editorial office in Poznań. In 1999, the journalist was pronounced dead.

The investigation, which has dragged on for years, was brought back in 2011 after a pressure campaign by the journalist’s family and colleagues.

As a result, it was determined that Mr Ziętara was most likely killed for his reports on the irregularities and corruption in the privatisation of state-owned companies and the involvement of politicians and secret services in it. Trials of the alleged perpetrators and a man who allegedly ordered the murder were ongoing in the Poznań court as of August 2021.