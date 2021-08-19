Health Ministry to launch pilot program against childrens’ addiction to technology

The Ministry of Health has prepared a draft regulation on a pilot programme for the treatment of children and adolescents addicted to new digital technologies, the Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told the Polish Press Agency (PAP). He also expressed hope that the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in schools will start in the third week of school.

As Mr Niedzielski said, the Health Ministry is “revolutionising child psychiatry.” It is departing from the old model, in which psychiatric treatment was carried out in hospitals, where the stay meant temporary exclusion of the young patient from family and school life and social stigmatisation.

The Ministry aims to establish as many as 400 community psychological and psychotherapeutic care centres for children and adolescents at the level of each region. It now already has about 300 contracted facilities, which constitute the first reference level of the new model of mental health protection for children and adolescents. The Ministry is also allocating over PLN 50 mln (EUR 10.94 mln) to renovations of psychiatric hospital ward infrastructure for the youngest patients.

It should also be noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the risk of certain problems increased, including the so-called digital addictions, related to the time children and adolescents spend in front of computers and smartphone screens. As an answer the Ministry of Health has prepared a draft regulation on a pilot program for the treatment of children and adolescents addicted to new digital technologies and their families. It anticipates that by the end of the year pilot centres will be opened, where patients with such problems will be able to receive dedicated help.

Mr Niedzielski also said that he, alongside the Minister of Education and Science, were preparing for various scenarios for the upcoming new school year. However, at the beginning of August with the PM, they assumed that the most certain scenario was the return of children to school. The Ministry plans an educational campaign to promote COVID-19 vaccines for the third week of September. Mobile points for inoculations will be voluntary by the school head alongside the opinions and recommendations collected from parents.