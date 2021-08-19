Tennis: Hubert Hurkacz sees off Andy Murray in Cincinnati

Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz defeated the former leader of the world ranking Andy Murray 7:6 (7-4), 6:3 and advanced to the Last 16 round of the ATP tournament in Cincinnati.

Although the best days of Andy Murray are long gone, he put up the fight against the seeded 9th Pole, who first saved himself by defending two set points of the Scottish player, and then won the tie-break, closing the first set in less than an hour.

The second set proceeded according to the “eye for an eye” rule for a long time, as both athletes were winning their serve. However, at 4:3, the Pole broke his acclaimed opponent and did not let Murray return the compliment later on, winning that part 6:3 and the entire match.

Murray, a two-time Olympic champion and a three-time Grand Slam tournament winner, is another “big name” on the list of those defeated by Hurkacz, after Roger Federer, Kei Nishikori, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev.

The next rival of the Polish player will be Pablo Carreno Busta from Spain, who won the bronze Olympic medal in Tokyo. Teamed up with Jannik Sinner, Hurkacz also advanced to the Last 16 phase in the doubles’ event, where they will face the top seeded pair, Nikola Mektič and Mate Pavič from Croatia.

Polish athletes had changing luck in Cincinnati. Iga Świątek lost to Ons Jabeur 3:6, 3:6 in the WTA competition held in that city. The young Pole could not find her rhythm and was completely dominated by the Tunisian player, who also eliminated her from this year’s Wimbledon tournament.

The winner of last year’s French Open did better in doubles. In the 1/8 finals, Świątek and Bethanie Mattek-Sands defeated Croatian Darija Jurak and Slovenian Andreja Klepač 4:6, 6:1, 10-3. The next rivals of the Polish-American duo will be a Czech couple, Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková.