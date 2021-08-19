Poland to send military contingent to Afghanistan

President Andrzej Duda, in agreement with the government, decided to send a military contingent to Afghanistan consisting of 100 people, which will be there from now until September 16.

Polish military contingent set to start air policing mission in Iceland

Poland will send four fighter aircraft and 140 military personnel to Iceland on Wednesday, as part of the NATO Air Policing Mission, a military…

see more

The National Security Bureau, which provided the information, stated that “the operation is not of a combat nature” Its aim is to secure, together with other allies, the evacuation of Poles and citizens of other countries.

On the spot, the Polish military contingent is to cooperate with other forces of NATO countries. The UK and the Netherlands have already sent their troops. Earlier, Poland engaged three military transport planes for the evacuation.

“We will not only help to take our citizens from Afghanistan, but we will also contribute to ensuring the security of Afghan citizens and other countries that cooperate with NATO and the EU,” said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

First, the evacuees are transported to Uzbekistan, and from there, they will take a civil plane to Poland.

The first plane with evacuees from Afghanistan landed on Wednesday before 11 pm local time at the Chopin Airport in Warsaw. One Polish woman and Afghans were cooperating with the Polish contingent and their families on board.