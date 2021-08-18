EU ministers back Poland, Lithuania, Latvia in Belarusian migration crisis

EU interior ministers have expressed their solidarity with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia which have been hit by a wave of migrants illegally crossing the Belarusian border.

According to the three countries, the Belarusian government has encouraged migrants to cross into their territories in retaliation for their support of EU sanctions on the regime of the Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko.

Following a video-conference on Wednesday, Ales Hojs, the Slovenian interior minister and chairman of the meeting, said all three countries have already received aid from the European Commission (EC) and EU agencies, but needed more assistance to help them cope with the situation.

The Slovenian minister stressed that other ministers also condemned Belarus’s role in the crisis, which they regard as “instrumentalizing humans for political ends”.

He added that they also agreed to deploy more experts and equipment to the three affected countries, and appealed to the EC for more financial aid for Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.