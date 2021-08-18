Javelin of silver, heart of gold: Andrejczyk funds rehabilitation of ill boy

Maria Andrejczyk, who put her Olympic medal up for auction to help fund rehabilitation for a little boy named Miłosz, will receive it back as a generous winner decided that the medal should stay with the vice-champion from Tokyo in the javelin throw.

Although she won silver, Maria Andrejczyk proved that she has a heart of gold. The gesture of the Olympic athlete moved not only Polish fans, as media all over the world have covered this story, paying respect to the talented athlete.

Her behaviour is an admirable example of kindness and human compassion and her benevolence will now come back to her. The medal itself was auctioned off for EUR 44,000, but there is more to it. The gesture of Andrejczyk mobilised fans who quickly helped raise the missing sum, about EUR 153,700, necessary to undergo the costly treatment.

Miłosz himself is likely to be Maria Andrejczyk’s most dedicated fan.

However, in spite of the fact that the money was raised, the family is struggling due to a lack of available dates for surgery. However, the boy cannot wait any longer, as he has increasing dyspnoea, increasing respiratory efforts and apnoea. The parents of young Miłosz will try to persuade the Stanford health centre that the urgency of their case requires action.

The Polish athlete achieved her lifetime result after losing bronze at Rio five years ago by mere two centimetres. She made a decent comeback to the professional sport after being plagued by injuries for a few years and overcoming bone cancer.