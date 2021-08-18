Afghanistan developments deepen European migration crisis

As thousands of foreigners and Afghan citizens are trying to leave Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban seizing power, this massive exodus could also cause another migration crisis in Europe, including countries such as Poland and Lithuania, where many refugees are being directed by the Minsk regime.

At the moment, Poland’s government is taking steps to ensure vulnerable personnel are evacuated from the capital, Kabul. The unpredictable nature of the Taliban regime means that all individuals who had cooperated with foreign military forces or worked at foreign diplomatic missions could potentially be in danger. Not only them, but also regular citizens want to leave the country, fearing repressions from the Islamic fundamentalists who are taking over Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, on the EU’s eastern border with Belarus, the number of refugees from countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria has been on the rise. Lithuania, which has seen the biggest wave of migrants so far, accused Belarus of using migrant flows as a means of hybrid warfare to affect regional stability in retaliation for Lithuania offering safe haven to many leaders of Belarusian democratic opposition. Experts believe both Russia and Belarus are likely to use this destabilizing strategy in the months to come.

On recent footage from Poland’s border with Belarus, it is evident that Belarusian border guards are forcibly driving the refugees forward, urging them to cross the Polish border.

“The dramatic situation these people have found themselves in is being exploited by criminal groups that earn big money to smuggle refugees to Europe. Now, the Lukashenka’s regime has joined these criminals, behaving much like other tyrants do by weaponising migration,” said Antoni Trzmiel, the journalist of the Do Rzeczy magazine.

Poland’s Interior Ministry is already boosting security measures at the border with Belarus.