Poland with EUR 6.57 bn budget surplus at the end of July

The state budget enjoyed a surplus of more than PLN 30 billion (EUR 6.57 billion) at the end of July, the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said during a press conference on Wednesday.

He added that the surplus “will be smaller by the end of the year and will probably turn into a deficit, but a much lower deficit than envisaged in the budget plan”.

According to the latest data from the Finance Ministry, Poland recorded nearly PLN 28 billion (EUR 6.13 billion) state budget surplus at the end of June.

Poland plans a PLN 82.3 billion (EUR 18.03 billion) budget deficit in 2021.