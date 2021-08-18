No media pluralism under previous gov’t: Culture Minister

Before the Law and Justice (PiS) party took office in 2015 there was little or no media pluralism in Poland, said the Culture Minister Piotr Gliński, referring to the accusations that the new law placing restrictions on the ownership of media companies could limit media freedom in Poland.

“Accusations that we are blocking the media are hardly acceptable,” he told reporters in the central town of Radzymin.

“The media were blocked until 2015, there was no true media freedom in Poland, some content could not be aired. Democracy was a facade, because all institutions in Poland were controlled by one political option. It’s different after 2015. There is pluralism,” the minister pointed out.

The Sejm (lower house) adopted an amendment to the Broadcasting Act that tightens rules on foreign ownership of media on August 11.

The new regulations proposed by the Law and Justice MPs allow for the granting of concessions only to media entities based in a member state of the European Economic Area, independent of persons, institutions or companies from outside this area.