Long-forgotten artwork by one of Poland’s greatest painters saved from BIN after found lying in basement

The canvas titled Civilian Dog by Edward Dwurnik was discovered when maintenance staff at the Wola Cultural Centre in Warsaw gathered together old items from the basement which they had earmarked for the rubbish dump.

Wola Cultural Centre

A painting by one of Poland’s greatest modern painters has been discovered in the basement of a cultural institution where it had been lying for decades.

The canvas titled Civilian Dog by Edward Dwurnik, was found when maintenance staff at the Wola Cultural Centre in Warsaw gathered together old items from the basement which they had embarked for the rubbish dump.

The painting depicts a family the artist met during his time in the village of Sławoszyno in the Kashubian region of northern Poland. Kalbar /TFN

Staff member and artist Michal Mioduszewski started to look through the items and came upon the large canvas.

He noticed immediately that it was signed by the artist on both sides.

Centre director Krzysztof Mikołajewski said: “We ordered the tidying up of the basement, and staff from the art department found a lot of paintings and other things there, such as pieces from stage sets.

“It turned out that there were a lot of different kinds of paintings, including an absolute gem – a painting by Edward Dwurnik from his Sławoszyno plain air series from his early work.”

Kalbar/TFN

Kalbar/TFN

Kalbar/TFN

Dating back to 1976, the painting is from Dwurnik’s early period and shows inspirations from naive art, Nikifor and comic books.Kalbar/TFN

The artist’s daughter, Pola Dwurnik, knew that the painting existed as it is listed in her father’s catalogues but she had no idea where it was, so she was equally dumbfounded when it turned up in Warsaw’s Wola district.

The painting dates back to 1976 when Dwurnik visited the viallge of Slawoszyno in the Kashubian region of northern Poland.

It depicts a family the artist met during his time there. Other paintings in the same series are held by the Zachęta Gallery in Warsaw.

Staff member and artist Michał Mioduszewski noticed that the painting was signed by the artist on both sides.Kalbar/TFN

Mikołajewski said: “This is the painter’s early period, you can see in it inspirations from naive art, Nikifor or comic books. Maybe we will also find out more about the history of the artist’s visit and Dwurnik’s relationship with the family he portrayed? We certainly want to show the painting to Varsovians as soon as possible.”

Artist Edward Dwurnik, who was born in 1948 and died in 2018, is best known for his large cityscapes, which he painted in a naïve style. Andrzej Rybczyński/PAP

The Wola Cultural Centre is talking with Pola Dwurnik about how to display the painting and make it available to a wider audience. At the moment, it is hanging in the director’s office.

“To my eye it’s in good condition, but a conservator will take a look at it.

“It is public property. There is a receipt on the painting and registration numbers.

“We can say that it is owned by all the people of Warsaw.”

The artist’s daughter Pola Dwurnik (pictured with her artist father) said she knew that the painting existed as it is listed in her father’s catalogues but she had no idea where it was, so she was equally dumbfounded when it turned up in Warsaw’s Wola district.Pola Dwurnik/Facebook

Edward Dwurnik, who was born in 1948 and died in 2018, is best known for his large cityscapes, which he painted in a naïve style.

Before that, though, he travelled throughout Poland capturing its landscapes and people.