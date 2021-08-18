Medical aid from Poland to be sent to Vietnam

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Poland’s deputy minister of foreign affairs has said that in the coming days a transport of Covid-19 vaccines and medical equipment will be delivered to Vietnam.

Paweł Jablonski said during the clearance of a convoy of trucks with humanitarian aid to Ukraine that a medical-aid transport was also being prepared for Vietnam, which would depart in the coming days. “First and foremost, it concerns vaccines and various types of medical equipment and personal protective equipment,” added the deputy minister of foreign affairs.

“We emphasise that this is the largest aid package in the form of vaccines for Vietnam provided by another country. Due to the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, the situation in Vietnam has become dramatic – there is a shortage of vaccines and only 1.2 percent of the population is vaccinated,” he said.

“Polish aid is present everywhere in the world. Poland is a country of solidarity and this has always been our national trait,” he added.

The Vietnamese Association wrote in a press statement: On behalf of the Vietnamese community in Poland, we would like to publicly thank the citizens of Poland, the Polish government, as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for their assistance to Vietnam in the fight against the pandemic.”

On Monday, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office Michal Dworczyk told PAP that Poland, until now, had sent 1 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 to Australia, 2.4 million to Spain and 600,000 to Portugal. Also, one million doses of the Moderna vaccine had been sent to Norway and 650,000 Astra Zeneca vaccines to Ukraine.