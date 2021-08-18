PM declares support for cities open towards refugees

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has pledged to support cities willing to take refugees fleeing Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. The refugee resettlement in Poland will be overseen by a special inter-ministerial committee under the interior minister.

“Cities that declare themselves willing to help will certainly be included in these procedures, especially if… these people arrive in even greater numbers,” the Prime Minister said during a press conference on Wednesday. He added that Poland has “activated its whole evacuation machinery and it is working very efficiently”.

Poland has said it will evacuate around 100 Afghan staff who worked for the Polish military mission in Afghanistan, as well as about 100 people listed for evacuation by the EU, Nato and the International Olympic Committee.

Furthermore the Polish Prime Minister hinted that the government may let a larger number of refugees settle in Poland.

Since Tuesday the Polish armed forces have been evacuating Polish and Afghan employees of the Polish military mission in Ghazni Province, the Polish embassy in Kabul, and Polish NGOs. The first group of refugees is to be flown to Poland from Uzbekistan soon.

Warsaw, Poznań, Gdańsk and Sopot are among the Polish cities that have already declared their willingness to help.