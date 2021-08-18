Poland sees over EUR 6.57 bln budget surplus after July – PM

Maciej Kulczyński/PAP

The state budget enjoyed a surplus of more than PLN 30 billion (EUR 6.57 billion) at the end of July, the Polish prime minister has said.

“It (the surplus – PAP) will be smaller by the end of the year and will probably turn into a deficit, but a much lower deficit than envisaged in the budget plan,” Mateusz Morawiecki told a Wednesday press conference.

According to the latest data from the Finance Ministry, Poland recorded a nearly PLN 28 billion (EUR 6.13 billion) state budget surplus at the end of June.

Poland plans a PLN 82.3 billion (EUR 18.03 billion) budget deficit in 2021.