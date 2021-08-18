President to visit Ukraine and Moldova

President Andrzej Duda will visit Ukraine and Moldova next week, to show support for the territorial integrity and pro-Western aspirations of the two countries, said Jakub Kumoch, the head of the presidential International Policy Office.

The president will be staying in Kyiv from Sunday to Tuesday. During this time, he will participate in the Crimean Platform Summit, and will also take part in the celebration of the Independence Day of Ukraine. His schedule also includes a meeting with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky and the official presentation of humanitarian aid for combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The head of the International Policy Bureau noted that the meeting of Presidents Duda and Zelenskiy would be an opportunity to confirm Warsaw’s position on the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the Nord Stream 2 project. As he added, the Polish delegation will not avoid other topics, also those difficult, such as common history.

On August 26 and 27, President Andrzej Duda will pay a visit to Moldova, where he will meet with the country’s president, prime minister and chairman of the parliament.

“Poland will support Moldova in its efforts to build stable state structures, to eradicate corruption and to adopt a fully European course in foreign policy. We are ready to propose very specific aid to the Moldovan state. President Andrzej Duda will hold talks with President Maia Sandu to assure her of our firm support,” said Mr Kumoch.

In both Ukraine and Moldova, Andrzej Duda will meet with the representatives of local Polish communities and business.