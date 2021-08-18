Polish GDP to grow 5.8 pct in 2021: Goldman Sachs

Poland’s GDP is expected to expand by 5.8 percent this year, the US investment bank Goldman Sachs said in its economic growth forecast.

The bank’s experts said that although Poland’s GDP results for Q2 were slightly lower than expected, they still suggest a strong rebound as indicated by industrial production, retail trade, and construction sector data.

They added that the growth forecast for Poland is supported by the ongoing vaccination rollout in Poland, which is developing at an ever faster pace, and by lifting COVID-19 related restrictions in the country.



According to the Statistics Poland (GUS) flash estimate, Polish GDP increased by a record 10.9 percent year on year in Q2 2021 from a 0.9-pct drop year on year in Q1.

In quarterly terms, Poland’s GDP grew by 1.9 percent, GUS said.

Goldman Sachs economists expected an increase of 2.2 percent quarter on quarter.