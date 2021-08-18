Opinion: What’s to be done about American arrogance and Israeli hysteria?

The relationship between Poland and Israel isn’t good… And it’s looking to get much worse. The results will be more anti-Jewish feelings here, more anti-Polish feelings there, and above all, more mutual hatred and the disturbing consequences thereof. Utterly bleak and evil, unrelentingly aggressive like malignant cancer, and unfortunately irreversible for the foreseeable future – Hitler’s posthumous triumph.

What I see coming worries me. It even frightens me. It has for years. Because Poland’s (and obviously Israel’s) entire next generation –– anyone who’s 15 to 35 –– will for the rest of their lives consider the Holocaust primarily a “disagreement” over money that once belonged to those murdered.







President Andrzej Duda just signed an amendment to the Code of Administrative Procedure. According to the amendment’s critics, it’s intended to prevent the recovery of property illegally seized by the state during communist rule. But by signing this essential provision, the Polish president actually assured citizens that compensation claims would still be available in civil court. He stated categorically: “In considering this act, I’ve analyzed numerous counterarguments. I understand them, and I welcome the fact that the new law does not close the door to compensation for former owners, who are still entitled to civil proceedings.”







What Duda’s changes will do to the Code of Administrative Procedure is stop the practice of “wild re-privatization,” which has caused immense harm to tens of thousands of citizens (i.e. those residing in Warsaw tenements) for decades. The “web of regulations” favoured crime and corruption. Inconsistent administrative decisions allowed Warsaw properties to be passed into the hands of fraudsters based primarily on ownership documents drawn up and submitted by those who were… 120 years old! This fight’s always been against the mafia that intentionally took advantage of loopholes or irregularities in the law. And after years of conflict and little success against that mafia, it became necessary to establish new rules. So, according to this long-awaited new law, administrative decisions that are more than thirty years old can no longer be changed.







In other words, it won’t be possible to recover property confiscated by the former communist state physically. It’s a straightforward and necessary fix. However, it will be possible to appeal for damages in court. And that will apply equally to all people, regardless of their ethnicity, background, or religion.







This amendment caused immediate dissatisfaction from the US State Department, primarily due to the alleged prevention of obtaining compensation by the descendants of Holocaust victims. The reaction to a legitimate decision made by Poland’s Sejm is quite unprecedented; it’s an explicit attempt by the United States to pressure Poland by directly interfering with its legislative process. That’s especially clear because the draft law has encountered no resistance from Polish parliamentary opposition due to its broad public support.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, warned Duda not to sign the amendment. The head of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, went even further by writing a letter to the Speaker of the Polish Sejm urging her to “use all possible tools” to stop the amendment.







It’s demands like those that perfectly illustrate the colossal arrogance of Americans toward Poland. Nobody voted against the amendment in the Sejm, yet Nancy Pelosi’s letter is supposed to outweigh the decisions of democratically elected Polish representatives? The cynical voice of a single American politician is supposed to cancel the will of the Polish Sejm? And therefore the will of the Polish people? If that’s not utter insolence, what is?







The explicit disregard and ignorant myopia of these American officials is truly shocking. Their actions not only prove that they consider the Polish Sejm “subordinate and submissive” to their State Department, but they clearly don’t realize just how counterproductive their orders and threats truly are.







But maybe we shouldn’t be afraid of the deterioration of Polish-American relations? After all, the sad truth is they’re already awful and bound to get even worse. And it’s not Poland’s fault –– it’s the Biden administration.







The current administration’s arrogance is particularly glaring not only when it comes to opposing the recent amendment passed unanimously by the Sejm but given President Biden’s decisions regarding the Nord Stream 2 pipeline –– undeniably unfavourable to Poland –– just a few weeks ago. Is Polish public opinion fully aware of the long-term consequences of these policies? And not just for Poland, but all of Central and Eastern Europe?







The supposedly “anti-Putin” Biden formally came to an agreement with Chancellor Angela Merkel without any resistance. (Everyone knows agreements with an outgoing German Chancellor are de facto negotiations with Putin.) Therefore, Biden’s not only against the most crucial interests of Poland but also undermines the independence of Ukraine that’s been attacked by Russia (and deceived by the Americans more than once). Furthermore, he’s dismissing NATO interests on a practical and political level. By purchasing Russian gas, Western Europe will now finance Russia’s military development for years to come.







With Joe Biden as president, Poland’s relations with the United States will continue to change, decline, and perhaps collapse. The US-German agreement on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline redefined the relationship, and American opposition to the revised amendment only defends criminal activities by the mafia and unrestricted profits from “wild privatization.” In other words, Biden’s recent rejection of legislative action speaks volumes. It’s actually absurd to take into account “official” American opinion in this matter –– it lacks truth, common sense, or a basic connection to political reality.

Donald Trump –– who recognised Poland’s history, value, and future –– is no longer in the White House. And never forget: Biden is not Trump. (Far, far, far from it.) By definition, nothing good should be expected of Biden; he’s got no beneficial “plans” for Poland in his international policy. And if the last seven months are any indication, the next few years will only get worse.







But perhaps more importantly, what about Israel’s opposition –– its hysterical reaction –– to Duda signing the amendment? It’s been known for years that Israel has no intentions to improve relations with Poland. Sadly, that refusal is actually counterproductive to its own long-term interests. It’s a pity and an enormous mistake.







Israel doesn’t have many friends. Yet Poland’s tried to be one since 1989, since the subsequent fall of communism. The first gesture was in the early 1990s with Operation Bridge, when the Polish government aided the emergency air transport of thousands of Jews to Israel from the collapsing Soviet Union. And since then, the national “bonds” were always the essentials: trade, cultural preservation, and commemorative tourism between Poland and Israel. That’s how it started, and it’s been developing for years.







Unfortunately, the current political class in Jerusalem lacks the foresight, the moral clarity, and the political common sense represented so stoically by Benjamin Netanyahu. Most Israeli politicians no longer hide their negative views of Poland. “Today Poland has approved, not for the first time, an immoral and anti-Semitic law,” said Yair Lapid, Foreign Affairs Minister of Israel, immediately dismissing the highest-ranking official of the Israeli embassy in Warsaw. He also demanded that the Polish ambassador not return to Tel Aviv after his summer vacation. Worse still, Minister Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett never hesitate to utilize their Holocaust “memory cards” in the ongoing political “game.” Prime Minister Bennett calls the new amendment “a shameful decision and a disgraceful contempt for the memory of the Holocaust.” And here’s Lapid on Twitter: “We are not afraid of antisemitic threats, and we have no intention of blinking at the shameful behaviour of the anti-democratic Polish government.” They say words that can’t be taken back; words that are unfair and based on lies.







It’s simply impossible to get along with –– let alone reinforce or defend –– such cynical politicians. And it’s a waste of time. Because nothing can be done. Or should be. It’s a double-edged sword, simple yet painful. At least the “silver lining” is that these clear realizations will finally end a pointless dispute. The only thing Polish politicians should do right now is “keep an open mind” while also “keeping an arm’s distance.”