Polish consumer sentiment down y/y in August

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s consumer sentiment deteriorated in August from its July level as the indicator of current consumer confidence (BWUK) fell by 1.1 percentage points (pps) to minus 14.6 points, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said on Wednesday.

The highest drop was recorded for assessment of buying power (down by 5.5 pps).

Compared to August 2020, the BWUK was up 0.6 pps.

The forward-sentiment index, WWUK, designed to show expected individual consumption over the coming months, went down by 0.6 pps from July and stood at minus 8.8 points.

The WWUK’s August 2021 reading was up 7.7 pps compared to the same month in 2020.