Poland reports 208 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, one death

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 208 new confirmed coronavirus cases and one new death over the past 24 hours to Wednesday morning, against 221 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 344 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from the 335 recorded the day prior, including 48 patients on ventilators, against the total of 580 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 61,500 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,655,588 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 35,528,975 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 18,244,397 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.