COVID-19: Twenty truckloads of aid leave for Ukraine

One of the largest cargoes in the fight against COVID-19 was scheduled to leave Poland for Ukraine on Wednesday, Michał Kuczmierowski, the head of the Government Strategic Reserves Agency (RARS) announced.

COVID-19: Poland sends vaccines to Australia, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Ukraine

The plenipotentiary for the vaccination program and the Head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Michał Dworczyk informed that Poland had…

see more

“Today, one of the largest cargoes to date will set off with such aid – 20 trucks that are carrying several tens of thousands of litres of disinfectant… several million facemasks, several million gloves, aprons – the things that are necessary to fight the coronavirus,” he stressed.

He also added that another transport, containing 650,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, was also on its way to Ukraine.

“Especially in crises, one can see how much there is a need for an efficient state, institutions that are able to secure their interests and, in addition, can support other countries,” Mr Kuczmierowski went on to say.

Piotr Ćwik, deputy head of the President Andrzej Duda’s Office, said that the President would officially hand over the Polish aid during his visit to Ukraine on August 24, adding that this gesture is a “manifestation of European solidarity in the region.”

“We are pleased that it was possible to effectively help our neighbours. Ukraine is one of those strategic partners when it comes to eastern actions,” Mr Ćwik stressed.

Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the sale of the AstraZeneca vaccines to Ukraine on Tuesday, explaining that Poland had a sufficient excess of stocks to be able to support countries in need.