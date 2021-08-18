Food prices up 12 pct y/y in July – report

Tytus Żmijewski/PAP

Average prices in grocery stores increased by 12 percent year on year and by 3.5 percent month on month in July, a recent study shows.

According to a nationwide analysis, ‘Price index in retail stores Jan-Jul 2021,’ conducted by UCE RESEARCH, Hiper-Com Poland and the AdRetail Group, the prices of eight out of twelve tested product categories went up in July in annual terms.

Prices of fats and oils as well as meat products rose the most, by 38.3 percent and 32.6 percent respectively.

One of the authors of the report, Karol Kaminski from AdRetail Group, said that due to the market situation, hikes in food prices will still be noticeable in H2 2021.

“Month on month, prices will increase by as much as 4-5 percent, but if there is a sudden increase in Covid-19 infections, then this forecast will worsen by an additional 2 percent,” the expert said.