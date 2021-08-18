COVID-19: 208 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 208 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,885,883 including 155,018 still active. The number of active cases increased from 154,827 yesterday.

The ministry also announced one new fatality from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,307.

According to the ministry, 61,500 people are quarantined and 2,655,588 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 155,018 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Wednesday, a total of 35,528,975 vaccine doses have been administered and 18,244,397 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 48 out of 580 available.

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 209,446,938 coronavirus cases, 4,396,137 deaths and 187,727,095 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 37,896,582, India has the second most with 32,285,101 cases and Brazil third with 20,417,204.