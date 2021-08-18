COVID-19: We are approaching fourth wave, says expert

“We are climbing towards the fourth wave of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infections, as seen in daily reports,” Prof. Joanna Zajkowska from the Medical University of Bialystok Clinical Hospital, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP). However, she assessed that the country is not in danger of such a dramatic situation as in the spring.

“There are returns from holidays, often from countries that are ‘hotspots’ with high transmission. Even with a good surveillance system some number of infections will be ‘imported’. All indications are therefore to forecast increases,” Prof. Zajkowska pointed out.

“Additionally, in the autumn, we will return to being mostly indoors. We will also cough and sneeze for other reasons. Children will return to school, and they too may transmit the virus. The peak of the wave will coincide with the long-known peak of upper and lower respiratory tract infections,” she assessed.

Prof. Zajkowska emphasised that vaccination and maintaining caution in confined spaces are very important elements in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That is all we can do… But I do not expect a repetition of the dramatic situation from last autumn and spring in Poland,” she pointed out.

When asked whether mandatory vaccinations would be a good solution for groups particularly at risk of severe infection, she admitted that she was in favour of freedom of choice.

“However, this does not mean inconsistency,” she stressed, adding that those unvaccinated should present negative test results while necessary.