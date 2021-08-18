30 years online: Internet celebrates its anniversary in Poland

The Internet is celebrating its 30th anniversary all over Poland. On August 17, 1991 Polish scientists managed to establish the first foreign connection through the network. The internet is essential for browsing for information, but also for shopping and connecting with others.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, people started to use the internet even more as many workplaces had people working remotely. With the internet being accessible from phones, one tends to browse the internet randomly throughout the day. According to a pre-COVID-19 research by Gemius from February 2018, Poles spent an average of 2 hours and 6 minutes a day browsing the Internet. During the year, this is almost 777 hours, which is more than a month.

The internet allowed people’s homes to become “smart”.A refrigerator orders the missing products by itself, or a coffee machine brews coffee right after one’s morning shower. Everyday objects connected to the Internet today acquire digital intelligence creating a smart home.

Thanks to the Internet, e-shopping has also become popular in recent years. This lets people shop for anything they please without leaving their sofa. E-prescriptions facilitate faster access to medicines for patients.

The Internet helps people in everyday life, but as the police emphasise, it can also be a threat. The number of frauds of various types is increasing, whether in purchasing transactions or in banking operations. Unfortunately, the Internet allows for many cases of cyberbullying, largely directed at young Internet users.

The Internet has also influenced our language, because instead of conversations in real life, chatting in chats has become popular and people send emails instead of letters. The use of emojis with text or even as a replacement has become more popular.