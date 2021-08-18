Future is uncertain: dep FM on situation in Afghanistan

“Thanks to the efficient diplomatic and consular action, two of our female citizens have already managed to get out of Afghanistan,” Marcin Przydacz, deputy Foreign Minister, said in an interview with the Polish public broadcaster TVP, announcing that they are already safe on the territory of the Czech Republic. He also pointed out that “the Taliban authorities are focused on getting the situation under control, but the future is very uncertain.”

During the weekend, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki decided to issue humanitarian visas for 45 people who cooperated with Poland and the EU delegation in Kabul [Afghanistan’s capital city], as well as for their family members. As he said, it is “an element of wider efforts to bring in Polish citizens as well as Afghan citizens who supported the building of a democratic state and are in danger today.”

On Tuesday, in an interview with TVP, Marcin Przydacz, deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced that two Polish citizens had left Afghanistan to Poland by plane of an allied state and are now on the territory of the Czech Republic.

“At the same time, we are continuing our activities as part of the military mission. Three military planes will urgently go to Afghanistan to evacuate the remaining countrymen there, as well as Afghans who have been active in the cause of a democratic Afghanistan in recent years, also in cooperation with Poland,” he emphasised.

When asked how many people are to be evacuated, he admitted that the numbers were constantly changing.

“We remember what the Taliban regime looked like until 2001. These people are indeed at risk, although at this stage, we have not recorded any aggressive actions with the use of weapons. The Taliban authorities are focused on getting the situation under control, but the future is very uncertain,” Mr Przydacz assessed.

He also drew attention to the effective activities of Polish diplomacy.

“It took a lot of diplomatic work to get all the approvals for the planes going to Afghanistan. In places where such approval takes about 30 days, our diplomats got them in a few hours,” he stressed.

Taliban entered Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, on Sunday, having taken advantage of the withdrawal of international armed forces led by the USA to take control of the whole country. Meanwhile, the US-supported government has fallen, and the country’s president, Ashraf Ghani, has fled abroad.

All air traffic with Afghanistan goes through the Kabul airport – the last place in the country controlled not by the Taliban but by US forces.

“The situation is only a little better than yesterday. A lot of people we keep in touch with have problems getting to the airport itself,” Marcin Przydacz reported.